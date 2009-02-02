Forma And Cubist Target Antibacterials

Forma Therapeutics and Cubist Pharmaceuticals will work together to discover novel antibacterial compounds for development by Cubist. Forma was created just last month by scientists from the Broad Institute of Harvard and MIT to combine biology and chemistry for drug discovery. Under the deal with Cubist, Forma will receive up to $14 million in payments and research funding over three years. It could get an additional $54 million in milestone and royalty payments.
