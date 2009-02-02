Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Environment

Mapping Earth's CO2

NASA's soon-to-be-launched Orbiting Carbon Observatory will help map sources and sinks of the greenhouse gas

by Elizabeth K. Wilson
February 2, 2009 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 87, Issue 5
Advertisement

Most Popular in Environment

This animation shows the Orbiting Carbon Observatory measuring CO2.
Credit: NASA/JPL

After months of delays, a satellite designed to help generate the first detailed, time-resolved global maps of carbon dioxide sources and sinks is slated for launch on Feb. 23.

The daily detailed measurements from NASA's Orbiting Carbon Observatory (OCO) will give vastly more information than the sparse CO2-monitoring stations that now dot Earth. By knowing where and when CO2 is being emitted and taken up, scientists may be able to understand how the gas influences climate change and, in particular, global warming.

The orbiting observatory is "a huge stepping stone toward answering these questions," said Anna M. Michalak, OCO scientist and engineering and atmospheric sciences professor at the University of Michigan, at a press conference at NASA headquarters on Jan. 29.

Previously set to launch last fall, OCO was postponed after a series of technical problems. The craft carries near-infrared absorption spectrometers designed to monitor, in high resolution, concentrations of CO2 from Earth's surface to the top of its atmosphere.

[+]Enlarge
Credit: NASA/JPL
An artist's conception shows the Orbiting Carbon Observatory circling Earth.
Credit: NASA/JPL
An artist's conception shows the Orbiting Carbon Observatory circling Earth.

Humans produce, via fossil fuel and biomass burning, about 2% of the 300 billion tons of CO2 emitted into the atmosphere each year. About 50% of this human-generated CO2 remains in the atmosphere, and 30% is taken up by the ocean, but the global distribution of the remaining CO2, presumed to be taken up by plants and soil, is unknown.

Data from the satellite are "going to be very useful for understanding the carbon cycle," says Atul Jain, an atmospheric sciences professor at the University of Illinois, Urbana-Champaign, who develops computer models of carbon cycling. "We don't understand where the sources and sinks are.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Venus has a more complex atmosphere than scientists thought
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Nature of exoplanets is the focus of European Space Agency’s next space mission
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Orbiting Carbon Observatory 2 satellite reveals carbon cycle details

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE