Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Environment

Obama Inks Emissions Orders

by Cheryl Hogue
February 2, 2009 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 87, Issue 5
Advertisement

Most Popular in Environment

[+]Enlarge
Credit: Saul Loeb/AFP
Obama signs orders as LaHood and Jackson watch.
Credit: Saul Loeb/AFP
Obama signs orders as LaHood and Jackson watch.

Last week, President Barack Obama directed EPA and the Department of Transportation (DOT) to take action likely to force automakers to increase cars' fuel economy while cutting their emissions of carbon dioxide. Obama instructed Transportation Secretary Ray LaHood to issue a final rule increasing the corporate average fuel-economy standard from the current 22.5 mpg for model year 2011 cars. A 2007 law requires DOT to begin ratcheting up this standard starting in the 2011 model year and to raise it to at least 35 mpg by 2020. Meanwhile, Obama directed EPA Administrator Lisa Jackson to reassess a request by California to establish limits on the amount of greenhouse gases, including CO2, released by new cars and trucks sold in the state. Under the Bush Administration, EPA rejected the state's request in December 2007; Obama noted that it marked the first time the agency had denied a California request to set state vehicle emission standards tighter than federal ones.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Climate Change: EPA seeks massive methane reductions from oil and gas sector
EPA Stalls on Carbon Dioxide Rules
Climate Change

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE