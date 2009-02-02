Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Policy

Setting The Record Straight

February 2, 2009 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 87, Issue 5
Advertisement

Most Popular in Policy

Correction

■ Jan. 12, page 44: The photo was taken by Carway Communications.

I AM WRITING this letter to correct a major misrepresentation of a fact that was made in “The Art of Science” concerning the Chemical Heritage Foundation (CHF) exhibit (C&EN, Oct. 27, 2008, page 34).

The article erroneously claims that “the project is the culmination of an idea conceived 10 years ago by Arnold Thackray, chancellor and founding president of CHF.” The simple truth is that the inspiration for this project was first discussed by John Ferarro of Argonne National Laboratory and me in Beckman Instrument’s booth at the 1990 Pittsburgh Conference nearly 19 years ago, not 10 years ago as claimed.

The inspiration for the scientific exhibit was Ferraro’s alone, and he worked very hard with the scientific community, including forming a Society for Applied Spectroscopy committee to ensure that an educational display of pioneering and landmark instruments was eventually implemented. Since this discussion, Ferraro actively worked with Pittcon (note their popular “historical museum” at each meeting that began more than a decade ago) and we met with officials at the Museum of Science & Industry in Chicago. As a member of the Beckman Historical Committee (now Beckman Heritage Council) from 1986 through 1993, I strongly encouraged Ferraro to communicate his ideas directly to Arnold O. Beckman, first in the form of a letter seeking Beckman’s support and requesting an instrument exhibit at CHF.

I can relate personally that Beckman was very happy to support these educational opportunities. Needless to say, Ferraro also worked in the early 1990s with officials at CHF to implement the museum of which we are all so proud.

I hope you set the record straight and to give Ferarro due credit for his inspiration and all of his subsequent efforts to make sure that his idea was implemented.

Robert J. Jarnutowski
Stephenson, Mich.

Advertisement
Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
ACS hosts reception for new officers
A Taste Of Artful Science
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
History In the Making

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE