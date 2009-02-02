Terra Rejects CF Takeover Bid

Terra Industries has rejected an unsolicited, all-stock bid worth $2.1 billion from rival fertilizer maker CF Industries. Terra's board said that the offer "substantially undervalues" the company and that a deal would not be in the best interests of its shareholders. However, CF says it is "committed to a combination and will now consider its options." If a deal is completed, it would create the world's largest producer of nitrogen fertilizers, with capacity of 6.3 million tons per year.
