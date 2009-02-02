Wrong Structure

More reactions from readers
Reactions
NO DOUBT OTHERS have pointed out that your structure of hemicellulose in “Genes to Gasoline” is wrong (C&EN, Dec. 8, 2008, page 14). An oxygen is missing between the arabinose and the xylose it is attached to. When adding the oxygen it would look far better if the bond from the xylose pointed in a realistic direction. It should be parallel to the 4–5 bond of the xylose.
Gerry Moss
London
Correction
■ Jan. 12, page 44: The photo was taken by Carway Communications.
