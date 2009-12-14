Amyris Buys Stake In Brazilian Plant

Amyris Biotechnologies will acquire 40% of a sugar-based ethanol plant in Brazil for close to $80 million. Amyris plans to make renewable diesel fuel and chemicals in the plant, now owned by the São Martinho Group, starting in the 2011–12 sugarcane harvest season. Amyris is known for developing a biotechnological route to artemisinin, an antimalaria drug. But more recently the company has focused on using its synthetic biology skills to produce fuels and chemicals from biomass.
