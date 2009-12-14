Advertisement

8750cover1_CGATcxd_opt.jpg
8750cover1_CGATcxd_opt.jpg
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

December 14, 2009 Cover

Volume 87, Issue 50

Advances in DNA sequencing technology are making applications of whole-genome sequencing a reality

Credit:

Volume 87 | Issue 50
Biological Chemistry

Your Own Personal Genome

Advances in DNA sequencing technology are making applications of whole-genome sequencing a reality

Spurring Innovation

Federal agencies try new ways to encourage transformative research, but funding remains scarce

Big Plans For Succinic Acid

Against the odds, five ventures are pursuing the biobased chemical across the globe

  • Environment

    Watering Down Science?

    Unconventional water structure theories generate criticism, but don’t hamper funding

  • Pharmaceuticals

    Latching On To A Growth Market

    Custom chemical manufacturers that can make antibody-drug conjugates see promising business

  • Business

    Revisiting Resveratrol

    More results question molecular link between red wine compound and its antiaging activity

Science Concentrates

image name
Analytical Chemistry

Inside Instrumentation

Technology and Business news for the laboratory world

Business & Policy Concentrates

NEWSCRIPTS

image

Ginkgogate: The Stench Of Scandal

 

