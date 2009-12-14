Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Energy

Biorefiners Win Government Funds

Green goal: grants will advance fuels and chemicals from renewable raw materials

by Michael McCoy
December 14, 2009 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 87, Issue 50
Advertisement

Most Popular in Energy

ZeaChem will use its $25 million to expand this semiworks plant making ethanol and ethyl acetate.
[+]Enlarge
Credit: ZeaChem
Credit: ZeaChem

The nascent U.S. biorefining industry is receiving a half-billion-dollar injection from the Department of Energy. The money will go to 19 projects, most of which seek an as-yet-unattained goal: the large-scale production of fuels and chemicals from cellulosic and other nonfood agricultural sources.

The $564 million in grants, from the American Recovery & Reinvestment Act, will be matched with funds from private sources for a total investment of almost $1.3 billion, DOE says. “These projects will help establish a domestic industry that will create jobs here at home and open new markets across rural America,” Energy Secretary Steven Chu said in announcing the grants.

U.S. companies already produce billions of gallons of fuel ethanol from corn, but the government’s goal is for future biofuels to be based on nonedible feedstocks. In 2010, fuel blenders will be required to use 100 million gal of cellulosic biofuels, and the requirement rises annually from there.

The winning projects span 15 states, numerous technologies, and multiple products. Algenol Biofuels, for example, won $25 million to produce ethanol from algae at Dow Chemical’s plant in Freeport, Texas. ClearFuels Technology will get $23 million to produce diesel and jet fuel in Commerce City, Colo., from woody biomass.

Several of the projects will produce industrial chemicals. Archer Daniels Midland is getting $24.8 million for a plant in Decatur, Ill., that will produce ethanol and ethyl acrylate by acidifying biomass. Myriant Technologies is receiving $50 million to help build a plant in Lake Providence, La., that makes succinic acid from sorghum (see page 23).

Although many of the companies need more money before they can start construction, Dallas Kachan, managing director of Cleantech Group, a research, events, and advisory company, says private investors generally have confidence in projects that win the government funding. Projects that don’t, in contrast, have a harder time attracting investors. “DOE is picking winners and, by definition, losers,” Kachan says.

According to Kachan, investors’ long-term transportation bet is on electric vehicles. But the opportunity for transitional biofuels is still real. “Liquid-fuel cars aren’t going away within any of our lifetimes,” he says.

Advertisement
Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Solugen to get government-backed loan for biochemical plant
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
DOE funds cleantech, but will it last?
BlueFire Renewables Gets China Backing …

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE