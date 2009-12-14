Dow And Bayer Sign Biodiesel License

Dow Water & Process Solutions and Bayer Technology Services have signed a licensing agreement that allows Dow to market Bayer’s BayFAME biodiesel production technology. BayFAME is based on Amberlyst BD20, a polymer catalyst originally developed by Rohm and Haas, which Dow acquired last spring. The technology converts free fatty acids into fatty acid methyl esters, also known as biodiesel. Most biodiesel is made through the transesterification of plant triglycerides, and the free fatty acids in such plants are considered waste.
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter