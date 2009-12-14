Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

People

Hubert M. Hill

by Susan J. Ainsworth
December 14, 2009 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 87, Issue 50
Advertisement

Most Popular in People

Hubert M. Hill, 91, a retired chemist who worked for Tennessee Eastman, died of pneumonia after hip replacement surgery on Sept. 17.

Hill received an undergraduate degree from Alma College, in Michigan, in 1940; a master’s degree from the University of Connecticut, Storrs, in 1942; and a Ph.D. in organic chemistry from Purdue University in 1947. He did postgraduate work at Ohio State University.

He then began work for Eastman Kodak, in Rochester, N.Y., until he was transferred to Kingsport, Tenn., in 1950 to work for Tennessee Eastman. Hill worked as a research chemist before moving to statistics and then to quality-control operations. He retired in 1981.

At the time of his death, Hill was an emeritus board member of the East Tennessee Technology Access Center, which serves the disabled. He was a member of the American Society for Quality and an emeritus member of ACS, joining in 1940.

Hill is survived by daughters Sylvia Moticha and Jeanette Hill; sons Alan and Eric; four grandchildren; and three great-grandchildren. Hill’s wife, Antha Rose, died in 1995.

Susan J. Ainsworth writes obituaries. Obituary notices may be sent to s_ainsworth@acs.org and should include a detailed educational and professional history.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Donald J. Bettinger
Pelham Wilder Jr.
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Arthur E. Marcinkowsky

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE