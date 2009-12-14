Hubert M. Hill, 91, a retired chemist who worked for Tennessee Eastman, died of pneumonia after hip replacement surgery on Sept. 17.
Hill received an undergraduate degree from Alma College, in Michigan, in 1940; a master’s degree from the University of Connecticut, Storrs, in 1942; and a Ph.D. in organic chemistry from Purdue University in 1947. He did postgraduate work at Ohio State University.
He then began work for Eastman Kodak, in Rochester, N.Y., until he was transferred to Kingsport, Tenn., in 1950 to work for Tennessee Eastman. Hill worked as a research chemist before moving to statistics and then to quality-control operations. He retired in 1981.
At the time of his death, Hill was an emeritus board member of the East Tennessee Technology Access Center, which serves the disabled. He was a member of the American Society for Quality and an emeritus member of ACS, joining in 1940.
Hill is survived by daughters Sylvia Moticha and Jeanette Hill; sons Alan and Eric; four grandchildren; and three great-grandchildren. Hill’s wife, Antha Rose, died in 1995.
Susan J. Ainsworth writes obituaries. Obituary notices may be sent to s_ainsworth@acs.org and should include a detailed educational and professional history.
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter