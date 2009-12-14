Inside Instrumentation

1 [+]Enlarge Credit: NanoString Technologies

(1) NanoString Works With Broad Institute

Seattle-based NanoString Technologies has announced a research collaboration with the Broad Institute of MIT and Harvard University to study molecular networks involved in the immune response. NanoString is marketing a digital bar-coding system for direct detection of single molecules in biological samples without amplification. The Broad Institute will use NanoString’s nCounter Analysis System to map gene networks. The company will design custom bar-code sets based on gene signatures identified by Broad Institute scientists.

454 Unveils Benchtop DNA Sequencer

454 Life Sciences, part of Roche Diagnostics, has announced a next-generation benchtop DNA sequencer. The GS Junior system is slated for release in 2010. It is the size of a typical laser printer and is geared toward the needs of small and medium-sized laboratories. The system will use GS Junior Titanium chemistry, which will allow read lengths of 400–500 base pairs. In addition, 454 has announced improvements to its Genome Sequencer FLX system that will double the read lengths to 1,000 base pairs.

PerkinElmer Provides MS Technology To Gilson

PerkinElmer and Gilson are teaming up to develop improved systems for fraction collection and liquid chromatography. PerkinElmer will develop a single-quadrupole mass spectrometer to be integrated into Gilson’s preparative chromatography systems. The MS capabilities should allow scientists to improve the efficiency of purification processes.

2 [+]Enlarge Credit: Gatan

(2) Gatan Offers SEM Cryogenic System

Gatan is offering the Alto 1000, a cryogenic sample preparation system for scanning electron microscopes. The compact system comes in five versions configured for different applications and user requirements. The Alto 1000 can be used on high- or low-vacuum SEMs for active sample cooling, fracturing, and sputter coating. It can also aid in imaging specimens that are not vacuum sensitive but would be adversely affected by electron-beam heating. Pleasanton, Calif.-based Gatan says it works closely with microscope makers to optimize cryosystem configurations for different SEM models.

(3) Agilent Adds Injector To UHPLC Lineup

3 [+]Enlarge Credit: Business Wire

Agilent Technologies has introduced the 1290 Infinity LC Injector HTS/HTC sample injection system (shown above). The injectors are designed to provide high-throughput capabilities for Agilent’s 1290 Infinity LC system at pressures as high as 1,200 bar. The new injectors extend sample capacity for the system to 24 cooled microwell plates or 648 cooled 2-mL vials. The injection and washing steps overlap during runs, speeding up injection times to less than 5 seconds. The injector system is compatible with Agilent’s ChemStation, MassHunter, and EZChrom software programs.

MIP Launches Separations Tool

MIP Technologies, in Lund, Sweden, has developed Explora­Sep4Process, a toolbox that can be used to rapidly screen and identify new separation methods. The toolbox consists of 130 different molecularly imprinted polymer (MIP) and nonimprinted polymer phases that contain different chemical functionalities. Molecules that possess similar chemistries to the templates used to form the MIPs will bind to the phases. According to the company, any separation phases identified can be made at the process scale.

Automation Group Creates Protein System

The Automation Partnership, a privately owned firm that develops automated systems for life sciences applications, has worked with a European antibody therapeutics company to create a customized system for preclinical research. The protein purification and concentration system can generate yields equivalent to those achieved via manual processes. Designed to purify recombinant proteins from a 50-mL sample lysate, the system includes affinity chromatography, buffer exchange, and protein concentration. It also automatically refrigerates samples overnight or over the weekend to maintain quality and allow processing outside working hours. To meet the client firm’s needs, the new system performs two runs every 24 hours, with each run providing 48 bioassay-ready protein samples.