Koppers To Buy Cindu Chemicals

Koppers has signed a letter of intent to acquire Cindu Chemicals, which operates a 140,000-metric-ton-per-year coal tar distillation plant in Uithoorn, the Netherlands. Cindu had sales of about $74 million last year from products such as carbon pitch, naphthalene, and carbon black. The sale is subject to the negotiation of a definitive agreement, regulatory approvals, and consultations with the firm’s work council.
