Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Synthesis

Macrocycles In Drug Discovery

December 14, 2009 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 87, Issue 50
Advertisement

Most Popular in Synthesis

I read with interest your article on the use of macrocycles in drug discovery (C&EN, Sept. 7, page 54). I have two comments: First, macrocycles may not exhibit planar chirality at physiological temperatures, but they probably bind in a chiral fashion and perhaps with chiral selectivity (J. Am. Chem. Soc. 2001, 123, 2107; in this case, the compound did exhibit planar chirality). Second, in regard to the relationship between conformation and binding, I commend the review "Binding Affinities of Host-Guest, Protein-Ligand, and Protein-Transition-State Complexes" (Angew. Chem. Int. Ed. 2003, 42, 4872), which, in addition to the works by Martin and Spaller referenced in the article, dispels the "prevailing belief ... that preorganizing a molecule lowers the entropic penalty experienced on binding to a protein." That is, despite the temptation to speculate otherwise, "there is no thermodynamic reason that this relationship [between binding enthalpy and binding entropy] should be linear" or correlated by another functional (Houk et al.). Indeed, in Martin's work the opposite relationship was observed.

Christian S. Hamann
Lancaster, Pa.

ACS 2008 IRS Form 990 Available

The American Chemical Society's 2008 Form 990 is now available on ACS's website. To access the information, go to www.acs.org and follow these instructions: click on "About Us," then click on "ACS Financial Information." Go to the heading, "ACS IRS Form 990," (PDF link) and please see also the related "Guide to Schedule J" (PDF link) for explanatory information regarding ACS Executive Compensation. If you have any access problems, contact webmaster@acs.org.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Binding with deuterium
Debating ‘Most Polar’
Words Do Matter

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE