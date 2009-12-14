More reactions from readers
Reactions
I read with interest your article on the use of macrocycles in drug discovery (C&EN, Sept. 7, page 54). I have two comments: First, macrocycles may not exhibit planar chirality at physiological temperatures, but they probably bind in a chiral fashion and perhaps with chiral selectivity (J. Am. Chem. Soc. 2001, 123, 2107; in this case, the compound did exhibit planar chirality). Second, in regard to the relationship between conformation and binding, I commend the review "Binding Affinities of Host-Guest, Protein-Ligand, and Protein-Transition-State Complexes" (Angew. Chem. Int. Ed. 2003, 42, 4872), which, in addition to the works by Martin and Spaller referenced in the article, dispels the "prevailing belief ... that preorganizing a molecule lowers the entropic penalty experienced on binding to a protein." That is, despite the temptation to speculate otherwise, "there is no thermodynamic reason that this relationship [between binding enthalpy and binding entropy] should be linear" or correlated by another functional (Houk et al.). Indeed, in Martin's work the opposite relationship was observed.
Christian S. Hamann
Lancaster, Pa.
ACS 2008 IRS Form 990 Available
The American Chemical Society's 2008 Form 990 is now available on ACS's website. To access the information, go to www.acs.org and follow these instructions: click on "About Us," then click on "ACS Financial Information." Go to the heading, "ACS IRS Form 990," (PDF link) and please see also the related "Guide to Schedule J" (PDF link) for explanatory information regarding ACS Executive Compensation. If you have any access problems, contact webmaster@acs.org.
