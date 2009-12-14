Nalco Opens Asian Technical Center

Water treatment specialist Nalco has opened a technical center in Shanghai that will serve the Asia-Pacific region. Located in the Changfeng district of Shanghai on the west side of the Pujiang River, the five-floor facility will centralize under one roof Nalco’s regional marketing, supply chain, technology development, and training functions. A focus of the center will be to support the water treatment needs of the Asian paper industry.
