Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Analytical Chemistry

Odd Friction Behavior Of Droplets

Novel instrument probes components of force in sliding droplets.

by Mitch Jacoby
December 14, 2009 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 87, Issue 50
Advertisement

Most Popular in Analytical Chemistry

More force is required to slide a droplet resting on a surface than one suspended from a surface-right? Not so, say Rafael Tadmor, Prashant Bahadur, and coworkers of Lamar University, in Beaumont, Texas. The counterintuitive finding could help scientists understand the behavior of lubricants in low-gravity environments. Classic textbooks teach that more force is needed to push a heavy box than a lighter box across a floor because the additional weight increases the contact area between the microscopically rough surfaces, which increases friction. To study droplets' frictional behavior, which appears not to follow those principles, the Lamar team built a novel device that features a wireless camera positioned next to a droplet stage on a tiltable rotating arm. The device independently varies and measures the forces acting on the droplets parallel and perpendicular to the surface while monitoring droplet sliding. It is unclear why hanging droplets require 27% more centrifugal force than ones at rest to begin sliding, the team notes. But the results, which have been accepted for publication in Physical Review Letters, may be driven by force-related reorientation of molecules at the interface, they say.

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE