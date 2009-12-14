Advertisement

People

Paul D. Fleischauer

by Susan J. Ainsworth
December 14, 2009 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 87, Issue 50
Paul D. Fleischauer, 67, an Aerospace Corp. chemist and executive, died on Oct. 7.

Born in Buffalo, he earned a Ph.D. in chemistry from the University of Southern California in 1968 and conducted postgraduate research at the University of Rome.

Upon returning to the U.S., Fleischauer accepted a position at Aerospace, in El Segundo, Calif., where he would remain for 35 years. He retired as principal director of the company’s Space Materials Laboratory in 2004.

Fleischauer was a retired member of ACS, having joined in 1965. He was active in the leadership of the Southern California Section, serving as chair in 1984, alternate councilor from 1977 through 1985, and councilor from 2001 to 2002.

A devoted community volunteer, Fleisch­auer was involved with both soccer and Little League baseball boards and could often be seen on the field as coach or referee.

He is survived by his wife of more than 30 years, Marlene; daughter, Melissa; and son, Michael.

Susan J. Ainsworth writes obituaries. Obituary notices may be sent to s_ainsworth@acs.org and should include a detailed educational and professional history.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

