Ranbaxy Ends Pact With Japanese Partner

Ranbaxy Laboratories has agreed to sell partner Nihon Chemiphar its 50% stake in their Japanese joint venture, Nihon Pharmaceutical Industry. Chemiphar is a Japan-based developer and manufacturer of generic drugs. The companies did not explain whether the dissolution is linked to the 2008 acquisition of Ranbaxy by Daiichi Sankyo, one of Chemiphar’s competitors in Japan. To ensure a smooth transition, Ranbaxy will supply drugs made in India to Nihon for a limited time.
