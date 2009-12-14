SolviCore Helps Power Yacht’s Fuel Cell

SolviCore will supply key components for the fuel cell that powers an auxiliary electric engine in Zero CO2, the first hydrogen-fuel-cell-powered yacht. The yacht will sail the Mediterranean from April to December 2010 to study pollution by analyzing air, sea, and port sediments. SolviCore is a three-year-old joint venture set up by Solvay and Umicore to develop fuel-cell membrane electrode assemblies.
