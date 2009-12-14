Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Analytical Chemistry

How Thiols Photoswitch Cyanine Dyes

Mechanism will aid design of dyes for imaging biological systems with super-resolution fluorescence microscopy

by Celia Henry Arnaud
December 14, 2009 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 87, Issue 50
Advertisement

Most Popular in Analytical Chemistry

Certain super-resolution fluorescence microscopy techniques used for biological imaging rely on photoswitching of cyanine dyes. Understanding the mechanism of this photoswitching, in which red laser light switches a dye from a fluorescent to a dark state and subsequent ultraviolet illumination turns the fluorescence back on, could help scientists design improved photoswitchable probes. Using single-molecule imaging and mass spectrometry, Harvard University chemistry professor Xiaowei Zhuang and coworkers tested the role that primary thiols play in facilitating the reaction (J. Am. Chem. Soc., DOI: 10.1021/ja904588g). They propose that the thiol forms a nonfluorescent adduct with the dye, a switching mechanism originally hypothesized by Roger Y. Tsien of the University of California, San Diego, one of the coauthors. Mass spectrometry confirms that the mass difference between the fluorescent and dark states matches the mass of the thiol (β-mercaptoethanol shown). Fragmentation patterns in the mass spectra are consistent with the addition of the thiol to the dye’s polymethine bridge. Such reactivity helps explain why the cyanine dye Cy3, which has a shorter polymethine bridge than Cy5 or Cy7, is unable to switch to the dark state.

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE