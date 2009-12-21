Michael Klein has joined Temple University’s College of Science & Technology as Laura H. Carnell Professor of Science and founding director of the Institute for Computational Molecular Science. He was formerly Hepburn Professor of Physical Science, director of the Center for Molecular Modeling, and director of the Laboratory for Research on the Structure of Matter at the University of Pennsylvania.
Paul S. Weiss has been named director of the California NanoSystems Institute (CNSI) at the University of California, Los Angeles, a professor of chemistry and biochemistry, and the Fred Kavli Chair in Nanosystems Sciences. Weiss had been a distinguished professor of chemistry and physics at Pennsylvania State University. Leonard H. Rome, who has served as CNSI’s interim director for the past two years, will resume his previous role as associate director. In addition, three CNSI members have been appointed to endowed chairs in UCLA’s department of chemistry and biochemistry: Kendall N. Houk, a professor of chemistry, has been appointed to the Saul Winstein Chair in Organic Chemistry; Omar M. Yaghi, director of UCLA’s Center for Reticular Chemistry, has been named the Irving & Jean Stone Chair in Physical Sciences; and Shimon Weiss, a professor of chemistry and biochemistry, physical chemistry, and physiology, has been appointed the Dean M. Willard Chair in Chemistry.
Susan J. Ainsworth compiles this section. Announcements of promotions, new hires, and retirements may be sent to s_ainsworth@acs.org.
