8751cover_1.jpg
8751cover_1.jpg
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

December 21, 2009 Cover

Volume 87, Issue 51

Believers, deniers, and doubters view the scientific forecast from different angles

Credit:

Volume 87 | Issue 51
Environment

Global Warming And Climate Change

Believers, deniers, and doubters view the scientific forecast from different angles

Year In Review

Although one of the worst years in memory for the chemical industry, 2009 had a few bright spots

New Products

New And Notable In The Chemical Industry

  • Environment

    Chemical Year In Review 2009

  • Environment

    Jobs And Energy

    Senate considers some dozen bills with a strong tie between jobs and energy

  • Environment

    Legislative Review

    Congress sets agencies up with research funds, struggles with other matters

Synthesis

Arsenicin A: A Unique Natural Product

Chemists report the synthesis and structure of the first known natural product to contain multiple arsenic atoms

