Global Warming And Climate Change
Believers, deniers, and doubters view the scientific forecast from different angles
December 21, 2009 Cover
Volume 87, Issue 51
Believers, deniers, and doubters view the scientific forecast from different angles
Credit:
Believers, deniers, and doubters view the scientific forecast from different angles
Although one of the worst years in memory for the chemical industry, 2009 had a few bright spots
Senate considers some dozen bills with a strong tie between jobs and energy
Congress sets agencies up with research funds, struggles with other matters
Chemists report the synthesis and structure of the first known natural product to contain multiple arsenic atoms