Associations

Maria K. Burka will become president-elect of the American Institute of Chemical Engineers (AIChE) in 2010 and assume the presidency in 2011. Burka will be the second woman to hold the presidency since AIChE’s founding in 1908. She is currently program director of process and reaction engineering in the Chemical, Bioengineering, Environmental & Transport Systems Division of the National Science Foundation, in Arlington, Va. Burka will succeed 2010 President Henry T. Kohlbrand, global research and development director for engineering and process sciences at Dow Chemical in Midland, Mich. Deborah L. Grubbe has been appointed 2010 chair of the Institute for Sustainability, a technological community within AIChE. Grubbe is owner and president of the consulting firm Operations & Safety Solutions.
Jay Davis has been elected president of the Fannie & John Hertz Foundation, a nonprofit organization that provides fellowships to young scientists and engineers. He succeeds John F. Holzrichter, who retired from the position.
Barry Dunne has been named publisher relations manager for the American Chemical Society’s Chemical Abstracts Service (CAS). He replaces Eileen Shanbrom, who has retired from full-time work at CAS after more than 40 years. Dunne had been a regional marketing manager for CAS’s European marketing organization. Joseph E. Yurvati retired as a senior scientist from ACS’s Publications Division on Oct. 30. Throughout his 39-year career at ACS, he was involved with applying new technologies to production processes and overall production reengineering.
Susan J. Ainsworth compiles this section. Announcements of promotions, new hires, and retirements may be sent to s_ainsworth@acs.org.
