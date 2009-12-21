Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Energy

Bumpy Road For Plug-In Vehicles

by Jeff Johnson
December 21, 2009 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 87, Issue 51
Advertisement

Most Popular in Energy

A report by the National Research Council finds that subsidies of "tens to hundreds of billions of dollars" will be needed over several decades to spur development and deployment of plug-in hybrid electric vehicles (PHEV). Batteries and their cost are the problems, the report says, and the price of making a PHEV in 2010 could be as high as $18,000 more than an equivalent conventional vehicle mostly due to the cost of lithium-ion batteries. Battery technology has been developing rapidly, the report notes, but steep declines in cost are not likely to happen for a long time since the technology for lithium-ion batteries is rooted in the production of small batteries for cell phones and laptop computers. However, costs may come down with an unforeseen technological breakthrough, the report says. Costs for batteries for prototype vehicles with limited range are expected to be $3,300 for a PHEV vehicle with a 10-mile range and $14,000 for one with a 40-mile range. Still, the report predicts that as many as 13 million electric vehicles could be on the road by 2030 and that the nation's power grid could handle the added electricity demand if vehicles were charged at night when demand is low.

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE