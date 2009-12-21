Pierre Blaix has been appointed global commercial director for textiles, nonwovens, and graphic arts within Dow Adhesives & Functional Polymers. In addition, Mark Smith was named the group’s global market manager for textiles, nonwovens, and graphic arts.

Paul Bradley has been appointed business manager for Specialties Peroxygens at Solvay Chemicals. In his new position, Bradley will manage the NAFTA Wet Chemicals, Peracetic Acid & Aseptic Packaging Business. Frank De Castro has been named logistics purchasing manager for Solvay Chemicals’ NAFTA Multi-Site Purchasing & Corporate Purchasing Network.

Jan Buberl has been appointed head of the specialty products division of BASF North American Crop Protection. Previously, he had been country manager for Spain and Portugal for BASF.

Steven W. Choi has been appointed the new president and chief executive officer of Innovative Pharma Solutions.

Michael Cooke has been appointed marketing manager for pharma at Brussels-based Univar. He had been the company’s director of safety, health, environment, and quality.

Joaquin Delgado has been appointed executive vice president for 3M’s Electro & Communications Business. Based in Austin, Texas, Delgado has also become a member of 3M’s Operations Committee. Most recently, he had served as vice president and general manager of the electronics markets materials division.

Mark K. Fine will become interim chief executive officer of Voltaix, effective on Jan. 1, 2010. Fine previously served as president of Epichem. Voltaix’ founder John P. de Neufville will step down as CEO and will continue to serve as president, chief scientist, and chairman of the company’s executive committee. Matthew Stephens, who has been chief operating officer since 2003, is leaving the company to become chief operating officer of Metem. Voltaix produces specialty chemicals that enhance the performance of semiconductor chips and solar cells.

Jack Huttner has been named executive vice president for corporate development and public affairs at biofuels firm Gevo. Previously, he served as vice president of commercial and public affairs at DuPont Danisco Cellulosic Ethanol.

Shaun Julian has been named an account manager at Halocarbon Products with responsibility for the firm’s inert lubricants business segment and for developing its fluorochemical business in the coatings market. Previously, Julian had been a technical sales representative with EM Sullivan Associates.

David Kennedy has joined Girindus America as director of operations. He will lead the company’s oligonucleotide, small-molecule, and radiochemistry operations. Previously, he worked for Pfizer in areas including process engineering and bioprocess development. Kathryn Ackley has been appointed to lead Girindus’ Project Management group. She had been the company’s director of operations.

Nina Kalsberger has been appointed senior technical service chemist for AkzoNobel Surface Chemistry in Sempach Station, Switzerland. She will provide technical support to customers in Northern Europe. Previously, Kalsberger had been an R&D technican at Donau Kanol in Ried im Traunkreis, Austria. Mark Wilbur has been appointed strategic account manager for personal care within AkzoNobel Surface Chemistry in Bridgewater, N.J. He will manage the sales activities for key accounts in New York, New Jersey, and Connecticut. Wilbur had been sales manager for personal care at Interpolymer, in Canton, Mass.

David A. Miller has joined Cabot as executive vice president and general manager for its Core Segment Business and as general manager for the company’s Americas Region. He will succeed William J. Brady, who is leaving Cabot. Miller had been BP’s president of aromatics for Asia, Europe, and the Middle East. Nick Cross has joined Cabot as regional general manager of the Europe, Middle East, and Africa region. He will succeed Dirk L. Blevi, who retired. Cross had been vice president for international natural gas liquids at BP.

Jason Moss has joined Bachem as its technical manager for business development. He had been director of custom manufacturing at PolyPeptide Laboratories. He is currently also an adjunct professor in the department of chemistry and biochemistry at San Diego State University.

John Nash has joined BioFocus as senior director for its absorption, distribution, metabolism, and elimination and pharmacokinetics services division. Most recently, he worked for Charles River Laboratories, where he was responsible for strengthening its Drug Metabolism & Pharmacokinetics Service Business. With headquarters in Saffron Walden, England, BioFocus provides gene-to-drug candidate discovery services.

John Sweeney has been appointed vice president of Millipore’s Life Sciences business unit. Most recently, he served as vice president of strategy and marketing services for the firm’s bioscience division.

Ron Taibl has been appointed executive vice president of Compsys, in Melbourne, Fla. Prior to joining the company, Taibl was a supplier development manager at Brunswick.

Louise Vivona-Miller has joined Forest Research Institute as manager for standard operating procedures (SOP) and process development in its clinical planning and operations group in Jersey City, N.J. Previously, she was manager for training and SOP development at Pfizer Consumer Healthcare. Forest Research Institute is a division of Forest Laboratories, a developer, manufacturer, and marketer of branded and generic prescription drug products.

Deon Vos has been named president and managing director of EMD Chemicals, in Gibbstown, N.J., effective on Jan. 1, 2010. He is currently managing director of Merck Ltd. in South Africa. He succeeds Meiken Krebs, who will assume the position of senior vice president of strategy, organization, and business processes at Merck KGaA, of which EMD Chemicals is an affiliate. Krebs will be based at the Merck KGaA global headquarters in Darmstadt, Germany.

Johan van Walsem has joined Metabolix as vice president of commercial development. He had been senior vice president for R&D and bioprocessing at Joule Biotechnologies, a clean-technology start-up in Cambridge, Mass. In his new role, van Walsem will focus on the firm’s crop and microbial fermentation technology programs. In addition, Stan Haftka has been appointed director of business development for Europe for Telles, the Mirel bioplastics joint venture between Metabolix and Archer Daniels Midland. Haftka had been a global segment manager for Celanese’s Engineering Polymers Business.