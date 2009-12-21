Call For Nominations For Linus Pauling Medal

Nominations are being sought for the 2010 Linus Pauling Medal Award, which is given annually by the ACS Puget Sound, Oregon, and Portland Sections. The award is named after Linus Pauling, a native of the Pacific Northwest.
Nominations should include the nominee’s name, current position, and address; a résumé of the nominee’s professional career; a narrative summary of the scientific achievements that form the basis for the nomination, including explanations of the significance of the work; a listing of honors, awards, and medals, with dates and conferring organizations; and a bibliography of significant publications (reprints are not desired). Additional supporting letters are encouraged. Scientists of all nationalities are eligible. The award is not given for work for which the nominee has already received a Nobel Prize.
Copies of all nomination materials (digital files are preferred) must be received by Feb. 28, 2010. A previous nomination may be reactivated by specific request. E-mail digital files to sundermr@evergreen.edu and/or mail printed materials to Rebecca J. Sunderman, Scientific Inquiry Division, Lab One, Evergreen State College, Olympia, WA 98505.
