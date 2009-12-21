Advertisement

Policy

Chemical Lobby Sees TSCA Reform In 2010

by Glenn Hess
December 21, 2009 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 87, Issue 51
Modernization of the Toxic Substances Control Act (TSCA), climate change, and rail competition are among the priority issues on the American Chemistry Council's (ACC) federal legislative agenda for 2010. The trade group, which lobbies on behalf of more than 130 chemical companies, will push Congress to update TSCA for the first time since it was enacted in 1976, says ACC President Calvin M. Dooley. "We acknowledge that there's been tremendous advancement in science and technology over the last three decades and we need to reform our regulatory construct to allow us to do a more effective job in assessing the safety of the chemicals that our member companies are manufacturing," Dooley told reporters last week. He said ACC will also continue "to try to ensure that Congress enacts a climate-change policy that effectively reduces greenhouse gas emissions while at the same times protects our ability to be competitive in this international marketplace." In addition, ACC will urge lawmakers to pass legislation to increase competition among freight railroads. "Because of consolidation in the rail industry, our industry pays significantly higher transportation rates than what would be justified if we had a more competitive marketplace," Dooley remarked.

