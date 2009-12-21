Cubist Seeks Calixa In Antibiotic Push

Cubist Pharmaceuticals has agreed to acquire privately held Calixa Therapeutics for $92.5 million in cash plus potential payments of up to $310 million, depending on the performance of CXA-201, Calixa’s lead compound. CXA-201 is a combination of CXA-101 and the β-lactamase inhibitor tazobactam. CXA-101 is a novel cephalosporin antibiotic now in Phase II trials. Both CXA-201 and CXA-101 are targeted at serious gram-negative infections. Cubist already markets daptomycin, the first in a new class of antibiotics called lipopeptides.
