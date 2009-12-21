Dallas-Fort Worth Section Salutes Excellence

The winners of the ACS Dallas-Fort Worth Section’s “Salutes to Excellence” lifetime achievement awards are Edward Biehl, Connie Hendrickson, and Bob Patrizi. The awards honor longtime members of the section in the areas of academic or industrial research, chemistry teaching, chemical professionalism, and chemical entrepreneurship.
Biehl, a professor of chemistry at Southern Methodist University, in Dallas, was honored for his outstanding research in organic synthesis, which has resulted in more than 200 publications.
Hendrickson, founder and owner of Arkon Consultants, in Irving, was cited for having run an independent company for 25 years. She won the Environmental Protection Agency Presidential Green Chemistry Challenge Award in 2006.
Patrizi, a chemistry teacher at the Hockaday School, in Dallas, was cited for his more than 25 years of outstanding service to the school.
Linda Wang compiles this section. Announcements of awards may be sent to Linda Wang at l_wang@acs.org.
