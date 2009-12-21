Deadline Looms For Green Chemistry Award

The Environmental Protection Agency is accepting nominations for the 15th annual Presidential Green Chemistry Challenge Awards until Dec. 31. The awards recognize innovative chemical technologies that incorporate green chemistry into the design, manufacture, and use of chemicals, and that have broad applications in industry. Nominated technologies should reduce or eliminate the use or generation of hazardous substances from a chemical product or process. Any individual, group, or nongovernmental organization, both nonprofit and for-profit, including academia and industry, may nominate a green chemistry technology for the awards. Self-nominations are welcome.
Awards are made each year in five categories: Greener Synthetic Pathways, Greener Reaction Conditions, Designing Greener Chemicals, Small Business, and Academic. Each nominated technology must have reached a significant milestone within the past five years in the U.S. Awards will be presented in June 2010.
More information on nominations is available at epa.gov/greenchemistry/pubs/pgcc/howto.html.
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter