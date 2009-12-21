Elections To International Academies

Karl Christe has been elected a fellow of the European Academy of Sciences. He is a research professor at the Loker Hydrocarbon Research Institute and the chemistry department of the University of Southern California.
Leon A. Saryan, industrial toxicology technical director at ACL Laboratories, West Allis, Wis., was elected an overseas member of the Republic of Armenia National Academy of Sciences. He has collaborated with toxicologists in Armenia over the past two decades.
Richard N. Zare, Marguerite Blake Wilbur Professor in Natural Science in the department of chemistry at Stanford University, has been named an Associate Fellow of TWAS, the academy of sciences for the developing world (formerly the Third World Academy of Sciences). Zare has made important contributions to laser-induced fluorescence, combined with capillary format separations that have enabled the chemical analysis of single cells and helped in sequencing the human genome.
Linda Wang compiles this section. Announcements of awards may be sent to Linda Wang at l_wang@acs.org.
