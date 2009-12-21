Evonik To Jettison Nonchemical Holdings

Evonik Industries says it will transition itself into an all-chemical company by spinning off its energy and real estate holdings. Plans are under way to seek partners for the energy businesses and to launch the real estate operations as a publicly traded entity. Evonik’s chemical business, which includes the former Degussa, already accounts for about 75% of the company’s sales. In 2008, private equity firm CVC Capital Partners bought a 25% stake in Evonik.
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter