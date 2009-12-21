Government

Paul Alivisatos has been named director of the Department of Energy’s Lawrence Berkeley National Laboratory (LBNL). He had been interim director of LBNL since January 2009, replacing Steven Chu, who was appointed U.S. Secretary of Energy. Prior to this appointment, Alivisatos was the deputy director of LBNL. He is currently the Larry & Diane Bock Professor of Nanotechnology and a professor in the departments of materials science and chemistry at the University of California, Berkeley.
Mark Peters was appointed deputy director for programs for the Department of Energy’s Argonne National Laboratory. Most recently, Peters served as Argonne’s deputy associate laboratory director for energy sciences and engineering.
Susan J. Ainsworth compiles this section. Announcements of promotions, new hires, and retirements may be sent to s_ainsworth@acs.org.
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter