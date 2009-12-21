Input Wanted On Public Access Plan

To gather input on policies concerning access to the results of publicly funded research—including those published in peer-reviewed journals—the Office of Science & Technology Policy, along with the White House Open Government Initiative, launched the Public-Access Policy Forum earlier this month. The forum has three major phases. The first is gathering comments from the public about how to implement a public access policy. The next phase asks for feedback on the desired features and technology for the databases that will house the collected results. The final area looks at how to manage a public-access policy, including how to ensure compliance. Each phase will form the basis of a blog post at whitehouse.gov/open and will be open for comment at blog.ostp.gov.
