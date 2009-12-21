Lenzing Is Beefing Up

Austria-based cellulosic fiber maker Lenzing plans to spend $175 million next year to increase production at its European and Asian sites. First, a debottlenecking project will increase rayon capacity at the firm’s Indonesia plant by 18,000 metric tons per year to 230,000 metric tons. Lenzing will also up capacity at its Heiligenkreuz, Austria, lyocell fiber plant by 10,000 metric tons per year to 60,000 metric tons and will remodel its Grimsby, England, lyocell plant. Finally, the firm plans to increase fiber pulp capacity to 260,000 metric tons annually in Lenzing, Austria.
