Mitsubishi Freezes Thai Plant Expansion

Mitsubishi Rayon says it has suspended a 90,000-metric-ton-per-year methyl methacrylate expansion in Thailand because of regulatory uncertainties. Earlier this month, the Supreme Administrative Court of Thailand ordered a halt to 53 construction projects in the Map Ta Phut industrial zone because companies in the park had fraudulently obtained operating permits and projects being built could have a negative environmental impact. Map Ta Phut is one of Asia’s largest chemical industry parks.
