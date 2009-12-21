Advertisement

Environment

Research Organizations

December 21, 2009 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 87, Issue 51
McArdle
[+]Enlarge

John McArdle has joined Battelle as manager of business development for water technology. In this newly created position, he will collaborate with the national laboratories that Battelle manages and comanages for the Department of Energy. Prior to joining Battelle, McArdle worked for Koch Membranes Systems as director of business development and business manager for industrial water. In addition, Blake Thompson has been named vice president for the Battelle/Ohio State University collaboration, a joint appointment established by the two organizations. He will spearhead interactions in the areas of laboratory science and technology, economic development, and industrial relations. Previously, Thompson was director of university partnerships for Oak Ridge National Laboratory.

Thompson
[+]Enlarge

Donald G. Phinney has been appointed a professor in the department of molecular therapeutics at Scripps Research Institute in Jupiter, Fla. Phinney had been a professor of microbiology and immunology and an associate director of research at the Center for Gene Therapy at Tulane University, in New Orleans.

Susan J. Ainsworth compiles this section. Announcements of promotions, new hires, and retirements may be sent to s_ainsworth@acs.org.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

Academia

