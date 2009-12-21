Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

People

Schepartz Is First Chemical Biology Lecturer

by Linda R. Raber
December 21, 2009 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 87, Issue 51
Advertisement

Most Popular in People

Alanna Schepartz of Yale University is the recipient of the inaugural ACS Chemical Biology Lectureship. The lectureship recognizes an individual who has had a major impact on scientific research in the area of chemical biology.

Schepartz has made important contributions in three areas: protein-DNA recognition and transcriptional activation, the development of miniature proteins that bind specifically and with high affinity to protein and DNA ligands, and the development of β-peptides as protein ligands and as building blocks of proteinlike structures.

In addition to her scholarly work, she has served the chemical biology community as a member of the National Institutes of Health Bioorganic & Natural Products Chemistry Study Section and as an associate editor for the Journal of the American Chemical Society. She is a dedicated teacher, teaching introductory organic chemistry to undergraduates while mentoring more than 60 graduate students and postdocs.

Jointly sponsored by ACS Chemical Biology and the ACS Division of Biological Chemistry, the lectureship is administered by Editor-in-Chief Laura L. Kiessling and the division. It will be awarded annually at the spring ACS national meeting and is a testament to the strong relationship between the journal and the division. Schepartz will give her lecture at the ACS national meeting in San Francisco.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Julius Lucks wins Young Investigator Award
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Xiaoyuan Chen wins Bioconjugate Chemistry Lecturer Award
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Hubert Yin Wins MEDI Award

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE