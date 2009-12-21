Schepartz Is First Chemical Biology Lecturer

Alanna Schepartz of Yale University is the recipient of the inaugural ACS Chemical Biology Lectureship. The lectureship recognizes an individual who has had a major impact on scientific research in the area of chemical biology.
Schepartz has made important contributions in three areas: protein-DNA recognition and transcriptional activation, the development of miniature proteins that bind specifically and with high affinity to protein and DNA ligands, and the development of β-peptides as protein ligands and as building blocks of proteinlike structures.
In addition to her scholarly work, she has served the chemical biology community as a member of the National Institutes of Health Bioorganic & Natural Products Chemistry Study Section and as an associate editor for the Journal of the American Chemical Society. She is a dedicated teacher, teaching introductory organic chemistry to undergraduates while mentoring more than 60 graduate students and postdocs.
Jointly sponsored by ACS Chemical Biology and the ACS Division of Biological Chemistry, the lectureship is administered by Editor-in-Chief Laura L. Kiessling and the division. It will be awarded annually at the spring ACS national meeting and is a testament to the strong relationship between the journal and the division. Schepartz will give her lecture at the ACS national meeting in San Francisco.
