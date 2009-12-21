Sensient Opens New Facilities

Flavor and fragrance maker Sensient Technologies has opened new operations in China and Costa Rica to develop products for local markets. In China, the firm added a four-story office, laboratory, and manufacturing building (shown) and separate fragrance building in Guangzhou, as well as a technical center in Shanghai. The firm also opened a new laboratory in Alajuela, Costa Rica, to serve food and beverage customers.
