On Dec. 31, Dietmar Seyferth, emeritus professor at Massachusetts Institute of Technology, will step down from his position as editor of the ACS journal Organometallics, a position he has held for 28 years. Before assuming the helm as the founding editor of Organometallics, he was a regional editor for the Journal of Organometallic Chemistry for 17 years. In his final editor's column, Seyferth does the math: "That adds up to 45 years as a journal editor. Time for a rest!"
Seyferth, 80, will continue his duties as editor emeritus until his successor is appointed and takes over. In parting, he says thanks and farewell to authors, reviewers, associate editors, and advisory board members past and present. To reviewers in particular, he writes, "Your sage advice to the associate editors and me helped us to maintain the high quality of Organometallics from year one to the present day."
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter