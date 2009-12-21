Solvay Seeks Rest Of Thailand’s Vinythai

Solvay has launched a tender offer worth roughly $110 million for the 50% of Vinythai, a Thai producer of chlor-alkali and polyvinyl chloride, that it doesn’t already own. Solvay says it wants to support the development of Vinythai, including its $240 million project to build an epichlorohydrin plant that uses glycerin, rather than petrochemicals, as a raw material. Solvay recently transferred its stake in the project to Vinythai (C&EN, Oct. 5, page 22).
