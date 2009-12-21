Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Business

Two Companies Eye Renewable Polymers

by Alexander H. Tullo
December 21, 2009 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 87, Issue 51
Advertisement

Most Popular in Business

Two firms are taking steps to add new materials to the renewable polymers lexicon. Boston-based Novomer is working with Eastman Kodak to develop the carbon dioxide-based polymer polypropylene carbonate (PPC) for packaging applications. Novomer was founded on the research of Cornell University chemistry professor Geoffrey W. Coates to make polymers out of carbon dioxide. The company is launching an $800,000 project, funded in part by the New York State Energy Research & Development Authority, to manufacture pilot-scale quantities of PPC at a Kodak specialty chemical facility in Rochester, N.Y. Novomer plans on making enough PPC resins and films to allow potential customers to test them in packaging applications. PPC is made by polymerizing propylene oxide with carbon dioxide using a proprietary catalyst. Separately, Braskem has initiated a five-year project with Danish enzymes manufacturer Novozymes to work on a new sugarcane-based route to polypropylene. Braskem has already synthesized polypropylene from sugar-based ethanol; it is constructing a 200,000-metric-ton-per-year plant, scheduled for completion next year, to make polyethylene from ethanol.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Danimer expands PHA pilot facility
Avantium strikes PEF offtake deals
Danimer will acquire polymer firm Novomer

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE