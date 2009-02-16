Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Environment

Applications Wanted For Green Chemistry Workshop

February 16, 2009 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 87, Issue 7
Advertisement

Most Popular in Environment

Green Chemistry Abstracts Deadline Changed

THE DEADLINE for abstracts for the 13th Annual Green Chemistry & Engineering Conference, which will be held on June 23-25 at the University of Maryland, has been extended from Feb. 13 to Feb. 27 (C&EN Online, Feb. 9, ACS News). Submit abstracts, register, and make housing reservations at the meeting’s website, www.gcande.org.

APPLICATIONS ARE SOUGHT for the 9th Annual Green Chemistry in Education Workshop, which will be held in Eugene, Ore., on July 18–24.

The application process is being managed this year by the Center for Workshops in the Chemical Sciences, chemistry.gsu.edu/cwcs/index.php. CWCS is a National Science Foundation initiative that provides workshops for faculty at U.S. institutions as well as for graduate students and postdocs who plan to teach at the college level. The workshops provide a background and modern perspective on key areas of the chemical sciences (broadly defined), along with methods to introduce these topics into the undergraduate curriculum.

The five-day workshop will combine lectures, discussion, and hands-on time in the laboratory. Leaders in the field will address the need for green chemistry in the undergraduate curriculum and provide strategies for designing, adapting, and incorporating new green experiments into existing organic chemistry curricula.

The primary goals for this workshop are establishing a network of chemical educators to promote green chemistry and increasing the number of educators who incorporate green chemistry experiments and concepts into their teaching. Participation (including registration and housing) is free, but space is limited. View application information on the website by clicking on “Application Forms.”

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE