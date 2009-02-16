Applications Wanted For Green Chemistry Workshop

Green Chemistry Abstracts Deadline Changed
THE DEADLINE for abstracts for the 13th Annual Green Chemistry & Engineering Conference, which will be held on June 23-25 at the University of Maryland, has been extended from Feb. 13 to Feb. 27 (C&EN Online, Feb. 9, ACS News). Submit abstracts, register, and make housing reservations at the meeting’s website, www.gcande.org.
APPLICATIONS ARE SOUGHT for the 9th Annual Green Chemistry in Education Workshop, which will be held in Eugene, Ore., on July 18–24.
The application process is being managed this year by the Center for Workshops in the Chemical Sciences, chemistry.gsu.edu/cwcs/index.php. CWCS is a National Science Foundation initiative that provides workshops for faculty at U.S. institutions as well as for graduate students and postdocs who plan to teach at the college level. The workshops provide a background and modern perspective on key areas of the chemical sciences (broadly defined), along with methods to introduce these topics into the undergraduate curriculum.
The five-day workshop will combine lectures, discussion, and hands-on time in the laboratory. Leaders in the field will address the need for green chemistry in the undergraduate curriculum and provide strategies for designing, adapting, and incorporating new green experiments into existing organic chemistry curricula.
The primary goals for this workshop are establishing a network of chemical educators to promote green chemistry and increasing the number of educators who incorporate green chemistry experiments and concepts into their teaching. Participation (including registration and housing) is free, but space is limited. View application information on the website by clicking on “Application Forms.”
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter