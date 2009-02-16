Greening The Farm
Safer and environmentally friendlier pesticides and agricultural practices gain traction on U.S. farms
February 16, 2009 Cover
Volume 87, Issue 7
Safer and environmentally friendlier pesticides and agricultural practices gain traction on U.S. farms
Credit:
Safer and environmentally friendlier pesticides and agricultural practices gain traction on U.S. farms
Chemical firms plan a 25.1% capital spending cut and a 1.8% drop in R&D spending in 2009
Despite lacking organelles, microbial cells muster an extraordinary degree of internal organization
Informex introduces forum for sustainable chemistry firms
The fiscal 2010 budget is late and the process is broken