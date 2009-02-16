Call For Papers: NORM 2009

THE ACS PUGET SOUND Section invites submission of papers for the 64th Northwest Regional Meeting (NORM 2009), which will take place on June 28–July 1 at Pacific Lutheran University, in Tacoma, Wash. Go to chem.plu.edu/norm2009 and click the link for “Abstracts.” The deadline for submitting abstracts is May 8 at midnight PST. Visit the meeting website for updates and additional information.

General technical sessions planned for this meeting include analytical, inorganic, organic, and physical chemistry. Keynote speakers include Neil Kelleher of the University of Illinois, who will speak about frontiers in mass spectrometry, and Daniel Nocera of Massachusetts Institute of Technology, who will take on the topic of energy and responsibility. Special symposia include bioanalytical mass spectrometry; chemistry of the bioregion; chemistry, energy, and sustainability; chemical education; chemistry of chocolate; clinical chemistry; laboratory safety; novel polymer science for modern applications; and strategies to promote active learning. NORM 2009 will include programming for high school teachers, a “Chemistry in Context” workshop, and an eminent scientist panel.

If you have general questions about the meeting, contact Craig Fryhle, general chair, at (253) 535–7530 or fryhle@chem.plu.edu. For questions about abstracts and the program, contact Dean Waldow, program chair, at (253) 535–7530 or waldow@chem.plu.edu.

NORM will begin on Sunday afternoon with a chemical demonstration show that is open to the public, followed by an undergraduate event. A highlight of the meeting will be the awards banquet at the Tacoma Museum of Glass on Tuesday evening. The artists’ hot shop will be open, and attendees can view glassblowing from the gallery throughout the evening. At the banquet the winners of the ACS Division of Chemical Education Regional Award for Excellence in High School Teaching, the E. Ann Nalley Regional Award for Volunteer Service to the American Chemical Society, the Stanley C. Israel Regional Award for Advancing Diversity in the Chemical Sciences, and the ACS Regional Industrial Innovation Awards will be honored. Click on “Awards” on the meeting website for information about nomination procedures and deadlines.

Attendees at NORM 2009 will enjoy a locally acclaimed, one-woman dramatic presentation about Marie Curie. Other special programs include the Women Chemists Luncheon, ACS Career Services workshops, a graduate school recruiting breakfast, recognition of the Puget Sound Section’s 100th anniversary, and a complimentary breakfast with ACS governance.

NORM 2009 will feature a vendor exposition with the latest products and services available to the scientific community. Companies wishing to participate can still sign up for booth space by completing the form found on the meeting website under “Exposition.” Organizations wishing to advertise can do so by selecting the ad specs tab on the webpage. For further information, contact Terry Nicksic, exhibits chair, at (253) 535–7558 or nicksitd@plu.edu.