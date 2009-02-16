Advertisement

Safety

Canada Seeks To Boost Hazmat Safety

by Glenn Hess
February 16, 2009 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 87, Issue 7
The Canadian government is proposing new requirements to enhance the safety and security of transporting hazardous materials. Under the proposed changes, shippers would be required to submit an emergency response assistance plan to federal authorities before shipping dangerous goods, outlining actions the shipper would take should an accident occur and how it would assist local authorities. Plans would be required for extremely hazardous substances that could pose a widespread threat in the event of an incident, such as certain explosives, flammable substances, toxic gases, and radioactive materials. Shippers would also be required to track dangerous goods while in transit and to report to officials any incidents that involve loss or theft. “Our government continues to take action to ensure the safety and security of Canadians whenever dangerous goods are imported, handled, or transported in Canada,” Transport Minister John Baird says. Other proposed changes to the provisions in the 1992 Transportation of Dangerous Goods Act would require security training and screening of all personnel working with hazardous materials.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

