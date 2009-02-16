EAS Programming For Teachers, Undergrads

Advertisement

February 16, 2009 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 87, Issue 7
THE EASTERN ANALYTICAL Symposium (EAS), which will be held on Nov. 16–19 in Somerset, N.J., will feature a refocused and expanded outreach program for undergraduates and high school teachers. On Nov. 15, a premeeting seminar, “Teaching Forensic Science in High School,” will be offered exclusively to high school teachers. Richard Saferstein, forensic textbook author, and Lawrence Kobilinsky, dean of John Jay College, will head the seminar staff. The focus of the seminar is to encourage high school teachers to use present-day police laboratory techniques in their classrooms.

EAS will also offer four seminars for undergraduate students during its November meeting. Topics include “Chemistry & Space,” “Women in Chemistry, Analytical & Forensic Chemistry,” and “What Does an Analytical Chemist Do in Industry.” Each seminar will have presenters from academia and industry with the goal of demonstrating the advantages of a career in chemistry.

Registration for the seminars is free, but students and teachers must preregister to reserve a space. For information on schedules and registration, contact EAS at askeas@eas.org.

