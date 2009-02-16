GSK, Idenix Ink Collaboration

GlaxoSmithKline has agreed to pay Cambridge, Mass.-based Idenix up to $450 million in a licensing agreement that will give GSK exclusive worldwide rights to IDX899, a novel nonnucleoside reverse transcriptase inhibitor (NNRTI) in Phase II clinical development for treatment of HIV/AIDS. IDX899 is being developed to address the increasing prevalence of viral resistance and side effects in the NNRTI drug class. Under the terms of the agreement, GSK will pay Idenix $34 million up front and as much as $416 million in development, regulatory, and sales milestones.
