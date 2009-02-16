ICIG Will Acquire Italy's Miteni

International Chemical Investors Group has signed an agreement to acquire Miteni, an Italian maker of fluorochemical intermediates, from Japan's Mitsubishi Corp. and other shareholders. According to ICIG, Miteni employs 165 people and has annual sales of more than $50 million. It operates a plant in Trissino, Italy. ICIG, a five-year-old investment firm, expects Miteni to complement its other fine chemicals businesses, including WeylChem, Corden PharmaChem, and Clariant's former custom manufacturing arm.
