Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Analytical Chemistry

Making Water Step By Step

Atomic resolution study reveals sequence of events

by Mitch Jacoby
February 16, 2009 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 87, Issue 7
Advertisement

Most Popular in Analytical Chemistry

[+]Enlarge
Credit: Mitch Jacoby/C&EN
University of Aarhus' Matthiesen prepares vacuum equipment used to probe surface reaction mechanisms.
Credit: Mitch Jacoby/C&EN
University of Aarhus' Matthiesen prepares vacuum equipment used to probe surface reaction mechanisms.

PROVIDING A VIEW of the inner workings of a molecular transformation with unprecedented detail, researchers in Denmark have recorded all of the intermediate steps of a surface chemical reaction with atomic-scale resolution (ACS Nano, DOI: 10.1021/nn8008245).

Studies that reveal the subtle molecular events that comprise reaction mechanisms provide insights that can aid scientists in improving a reaction's yield or selectivity or help block undesirable reactions. Such studies generally elucidate a single bonding event or a key reaction intermediate.

Using scanning tunneling microscopy and quantum calculations to aid image interpretation, physicists Jesper Matthiesen, Stefan Wendt, Flemming Besenbacher, and coworkers at Aarhus University's Interdisciplinary Nanoscience Center "watched" step by step as hydrogen reacted with oxygen to form water on a titania crystal surface. That deceptively simple-sounding reaction—oxidation on a hydrated form of TiO2, which is a high-volume commercial catalyst—lies at the heart of numerous catalytic processes in wide-ranging applications including self-cleaning surfaces and TiO2-based dye-sensitized solar cells.

With a time-lapse series of STM images, the team strung together videos that zoom in on a complex dance of surface species. The videos depict adsorption, dissociation, diffusion, and reaction of oxygen with hydrogen on TiO2. They also capture formation of HO2, H2O2, and H3O2 intermediates and the final reaction product—water molecule dimers—and subsequent desorption of water from the catalyst surface. The study reveals that trace quantities of coadsorbed water help facilitate the reaction by opening low-energy pathways for diffusion of hydrogen atoms.

"Mapping out the entire sequence of elementary steps—not just some of them—in a surface-catalyzed reaction is a remarkable accomplishment," says Manos Mavrikakis, a professor of chemical engineering at the University of Wisconsin, Madison. He adds that TiO2's widespread use in catalysis and the presence of oxygen and moisture in so many applications makes the chemistry studied here highly relevant.

Advertisement
Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Scanning probe method measures vibrations between a pair of molecules
Nanocatalysts Reveal Structure Sensitivity
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Understanding Anatase

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE